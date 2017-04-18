Son goes on trial in South Africa for...

Son goes on trial in South Africa for slaying wealthy family with axe

In a case that has gripped South Africa, the 22-year-old scion of a wealthy family goes on trial in Cape Town on Monday, accused of slaughtering his family in a frenzied axe attack. The case has also made headlines internationally, as police failed to arrest anyone for the grisly killings until Henri van Breda handed himself in.

