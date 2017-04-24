S.Africa's Sibanye shareholders approve $2.2 bln Stillwater takeover

Sibanye Gold's shareholders on Tuesday approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining , moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. About 82 percent of Sibanye shareholders voted in favour of the deal which will cement South Africa's grip on global supply of platinum and advance Chief Executive Neal Froneman's push to diversify away from gold and South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.