S. African Anti-Zuma Alliance Demands President's Resignation
South Africans gathered Thursday to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the country's first post-apartheid elections, but the annual Freedom Day celebrations were mixed with demonstrations calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down. "This day must be the day on which we are happy to contribute more in building South Africa," he said.
