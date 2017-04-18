Rich mining legacy is poisonous futur...

Rich mining legacy is poisonous future in parts of South Africa

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Waste from South African mines dug more than a century ago, stretching along one of the world's largest gold deposits, has left communities exposed to radiation, contaminated dust and water that can contribute to life threatening health conditions like TB and cancer. Stuart McDill reports.

