Reuters Poll: South Africa's Rand Currency Expected to Stabilize

South Africa's rand will be relatively stable against the dollar for the rest of 2017 as the impact of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's shock dismissal and a credit rating cut to "junk" is already priced in, a Reuters poll found on Thursday. The rand is expected to weaken from a current 13.7375 per dollar to 14.00 in 12 months' time, 8 cents firmer than last month's median.

