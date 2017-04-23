Projects and Energy Weekly Snippets

Projects and Energy Weekly Snippets

Electricity generation using gas as a fuel has great potential to meet the growing needs of many African countries, especially with a peaking-plant application, according to Cape Town-based engineering firm MTU South Africa, a subsidiary of UK-based engines, propulsion systems and distributed power generation plant manufacturer Rolls-Royce Power Systems. Research suggests that the capacity to supply electricity to cities across the continent will rise from 90 GW in 2012 to 380 GW by 2040.

