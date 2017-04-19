Podcast: Politics in Jacob Zuma's Sou...

Podcast: Politics in Jacob Zuma's South Africa

South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks to President Jacob Zuma during closing remarks during the 5th BRICS Summit in Durban, March 27, 2013. In this episode of Africa in Transition, John Campbell and Allen Grane catch up with Simon Freemantle , senior political economist at Standard Bank Research.

