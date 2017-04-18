Plantwise, Southern California has mu...

Plantwise, Southern California has much in common with South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

In subsequent email exchanges with Luthando Crab, who works as a conservation horticulturist on the southern tip of Africa, I learned that the national flower of South Africa is the king protea . Fully expanded, king protea blooms, pale pink to crimson in color, may reach one foot across.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' 9 hr Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC