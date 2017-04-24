Pedestrian killed on N3 in PMB
A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the N3 near New England Road in Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said. At about 1am, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the pedestrian with fatal injuries, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.
