Pair bust with over 4 000 crayfish tails

The vigilance of two Cape Town Central police station officers was rewarded with the arrest of two suspects caught in possession of West Coast rock lobster tails without the necessary permit, Western Cape police said on Sunday. During the early hours of Saturday morning, the officers were conducting patrols in Dorp Street in the Bo-Kaap when they spotted the "suspects acting suspiciously", Lt-Col Andr Traut said.

