PAC mourns death of anti-pass hero Kg...

PAC mourns death of anti-pass hero Kgosana

8 hrs ago

Kgosana died of colon cancer on Wednesday at 5pm at the Akasia Netcare Hospital, in Karen Park, Pretoria, at the age of 80. A PAC delegation led by secretary-general Narius Moloto and secretary for political affairs Jaki Seroke made their way to Kgosana's home in Karen Park on Thursday afternoon to pay their last respects. Philip Kgosana was 23 when he led thousands of people in a march against apartheid's pass laws in Cape Town on March 30, 1960.

Chicago, IL

