Nigerian shot dead in S/Africa by Somalian - Union

The Nigeria Union in South Africa has confirmed the killing of its member, Mr Chinedu Eze, allegedly by a Somalian in the Western Cape Province of that country. The Chairman of the union in the province, Mr Mike Ibitoye, said on telephone from Cape Town, South Africa, that Eze, 35, was shot on April 25 during an argument over cell phone.

