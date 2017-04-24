Nigerian shot dead in S/Africa by Som...

Nigerian shot dead in S/Africa by Somalian - Union

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Nigeria Union in South Africa has confirmed the killing of its member, Mr Chinedu Eze, allegedly by a Somalian in the Western Cape Province of that country. The Chairman of the union in the province, Mr Mike Ibitoye, said on telephone from Cape Town, South Africa, that Eze, 35, was shot on April 25 during an argument over cell phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC