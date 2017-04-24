Nigerian shot dead in S/Africa by Somalian - Union
The Nigeria Union in South Africa has confirmed the killing of its member, Mr Chinedu Eze, allegedly by a Somalian in the Western Cape Province of that country. The Chairman of the union in the province, Mr Mike Ibitoye, said on telephone from Cape Town, South Africa, that Eze, 35, was shot on April 25 during an argument over cell phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC