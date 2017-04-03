Nelsonians support South African musi...

Nelsonians support South African musical cast 'left in the lurch'

20 hrs ago Read more: Nelson Mail

Travellers at Nelson Airport were stopped in their tracks when the South African cast of Stimela 'The Gumboot' Musical broke into song as part of a flash mob. The men were in Nelson to perform their show, a story of the rural men who came by train from all over Africa in search of a better life and greener pastures in the city of gold, Johannesburg.

