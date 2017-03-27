Muizenberg Crag [Western Cape, South ...

Muizenberg Crag [Western Cape, South Africa]

Many multi-pitch Trad Routes , Grades 14 - 23. 20 min walk up to crag. This is a multi pitch trad climbing area.

Chicago, IL

