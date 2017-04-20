Minibus carrying students collides wi...

Minibus carrying students collides with truck in South Africa, killing 20 young children

A minibus carrying young students collided with a truck and burst into flames in South Africa on Friday, killing about 20 children. The victims were between 5 and 10 years old, said Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24.

Chicago, IL

