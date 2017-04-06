Market Extra: Here's how 'yield tourists' got burned by South Africa's market rout
Investment professionals like to joke that the so-called carry trade is akin to picking up pennies in front of a steamroller-a reference to how leverage can quickly and dramatically magnify losses, transforming even a mild selloff into a painful loss. For those unacquainted with investing jargon, the carry trade is a popular strategy that involves borrowing in a currency with low interest rates then investing it in a country with higher rates.
