Kiwi startup Avertana signs South African MOU for steel slag transmutation
Kiwi startup Avertana has entered into a technology partnership with South African-based Nyanza Light Metals to turn waste steel slag into titanium dioxide pigment. The memorandum of understanding will see Avertana's novel waste technology used for the first time at a four billion rand plant being built in the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone, an economic development business entity owned by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government on the northeastern South African coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 12
|Matt9969
|3
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC