Kiwi startup Avertana signs South Afr...

Kiwi startup Avertana signs South African MOU for steel slag transmutation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Kiwi startup Avertana has entered into a technology partnership with South African-based Nyanza Light Metals to turn waste steel slag into titanium dioxide pigment. The memorandum of understanding will see Avertana's novel waste technology used for the first time at a four billion rand plant being built in the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone, an economic development business entity owned by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government on the northeastern South African coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 12 Matt9969 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC