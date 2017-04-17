Kiwi startup Avertana signs South African MOU for steel slag transmutation

Kiwi startup Avertana has entered into a technology partnership with South African-based Nyanza Light Metals to turn waste steel slag into titanium dioxide pigment. The memorandum of understanding will see Avertana's novel waste technology used for the first time at a four billion rand plant being built in the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone, an economic development business entity owned by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government on the northeastern South African coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.