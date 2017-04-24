Indian-origin father strangles son to...

Indian-origin father strangles son to death in S Africa11 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Johannesburg, Apr 28 An Indian-origin man has been arrested in South Africa for allegedly strangling his seven- year-old son to death while his four-year-old daughter watched in horror. The incident earlier this week shocked the community of Phoenix, the sprawling township in Durban created during the apartheid era to forcibly resettle the Indian community in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC