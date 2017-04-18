India joins S African 'Blankets for M...

India joins S African 'Blankets for Madiba' initiative1 hour ago

17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Johannesburg, Apr 20 India will join the UK and the US to spread out thousands of blankets, knitted in memory of Nelson Mandela, in major South African cities this week as part of a global initiative to help needy and disadvantaged people. The blankets will be distributed to charities after being spread out on Sunday as part of the '67 blankets for Madiba' project initiated by South African philanthropist Carolyn Steyn in 2014.

Chicago, IL

