Holgate's Heart of Africa Landy for auction

Pretoria - A major factor in gauging the value and desirability of a collectable car is its provenance: who owned it and where it's been. Like the Petersen Museum's 'Green Rat', which is worth twice as much as any other Jaguar XK-SS in existence because this is the one Steve McQueen used to go street-racing on Mulholland Drive in the 1960s.

