Hindus to perform elaborate ancient fire ritual in South Africa for peace

Hindus will reportedly light 108 fires as a part of ancient Vedic ritual yajna in a sports ground in Port Shepstone town of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa on "Freedom Day" . Yajna, an oblation made to a deity, is a Vedic ritual done in front of sacred fire with mantras; and is considered a conduit between universal and the individual and it activates that connection to maintain natural order for society/world.

