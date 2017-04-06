Gordhan Won't Quit South Africa Parliament Before Zuma Vote

Former South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan won't resign as a lawmaker for the ruling African National Congress before this month's debate of a motion of no confidence in the nation's leader who fired him last week. "Not yet," Gordhan said Thursday in an interview in Cape Town when asked if he will step down from his post in the National Assembly as three other former members of President Jacob Zuma's executive have done.

