Give New South Africa Finance Minister Time, Bank Governor Says

Read more: Bloomberg

South Africa's newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba should be given time to settle into the job before being judged on his performance, according to central bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. President Jacob Zuma's decision to fire Pravin Gordhan as finance minister hasn't affected ties between the central bank and the National Treasury, Kganyago said in an interview on Thursday in Washington.

Chicago, IL

