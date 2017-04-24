Gift Ngoepe is the first African-born...

Gift Ngoepe is the first African-born player to baseball's major league

A Pittsburgh Pirates rookie named Gift Ngoepe has become the first African-born player to appear in a Major League Baseball game. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old South African stepped up to the plate in a game against the Chicago Cubs and hit a single up the middle in his first at-bat.

Chicago, IL

