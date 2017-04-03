From Opponents To Former Allies, Pressure Mounts Against South Africa's Zuma
A powerful South African union federation that had been a key ally of President Jacob Zuma has become the latest group to join the rising calls for him to resign. "There has never been so much pressure on him to go, from allies and opponents," NPR's Ofeibea Quist-Arcton reports, adding that Zuma's problems began with the widespread perception that he was mired in corruption scandals.
