Friday of Protests in South Africa
Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota said it was time to follow former president Nelson Mandela's order that if the ANC started doing what the apartheid government did, citizens must rise up and act. "The response from people has been absolutely remarkable", says Lawson Naidoo of Save South Africa - the campaign group leading the demonstrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC