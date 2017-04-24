Four more charged over Gulu barracks attack
Prosecution alleges that on May 27 this year with intent to prejudice the security of the country, the accused infiltrated and attacked the defence forces at Opit Army Detach in Gulu. The state further contends that on June 12, this year the same group with the same intention attacked Central Police Station in Gulu District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC