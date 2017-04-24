Four more charged over Gulu barracks ...

Four more charged over Gulu barracks attack

Prosecution alleges that on May 27 this year with intent to prejudice the security of the country, the accused infiltrated and attacked the defence forces at Opit Army Detach in Gulu. The state further contends that on June 12, this year the same group with the same intention attacked Central Police Station in Gulu District.

