Fire defiant Chris Malikane immediately, says DA

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba must now act decisively and fire his economic advisor Chris Malikane for suggesting that people "take up arms" to achieve "radical economic transformation" in South Africa, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday. Gigaba states that Malikane has been "reined in" and told to "keep quiet", but Malikane states Gigaba cannot tell him to "keep his mouth shut", DA spokesman David Maynier said.

