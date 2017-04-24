Fire defiant Chris Malikane immediately, says DA
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba must now act decisively and fire his economic advisor Chris Malikane for suggesting that people "take up arms" to achieve "radical economic transformation" in South Africa, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday. Gigaba states that Malikane has been "reined in" and told to "keep quiet", but Malikane states Gigaba cannot tell him to "keep his mouth shut", DA spokesman David Maynier said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC