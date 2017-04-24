Fire defiant Chris Malikane immediate...

Fire defiant Chris Malikane immediately, says DA

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba must now act decisively and fire his economic advisor Chris Malikane for suggesting that people "take up arms" to achieve "radical economic transformation" in South Africa, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday. Gigaba states that Malikane has been "reined in" and told to "keep quiet", but Malikane states Gigaba cannot tell him to "keep his mouth shut", DA spokesman David Maynier said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC