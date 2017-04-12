Emir, South Africa's President Hold S...

Emir, South Africa's President Hold Session of Talks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Pretoria: The HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, held an official session of talks this evening, at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Pretoria. At the beginning of the session , the President of South Africa welcomed HH the Emir and the accompanying delegation and thanked him for his replying the invitation to visit the Republic of South Africa, expressing his aspiration to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' 16 hr Matt9969 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC