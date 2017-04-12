Emir, South Africa's President Hold Session of Talks
Pretoria: The HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, held an official session of talks this evening, at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Pretoria. At the beginning of the session , the President of South Africa welcomed HH the Emir and the accompanying delegation and thanked him for his replying the invitation to visit the Republic of South Africa, expressing his aspiration to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|16 hr
|Matt9969
|3
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC