Emir, South Africa's President Hold Session of Talks

Pretoria: The HH Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, held an official session of talks this evening, at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Pretoria. At the beginning of the session , the President of South Africa welcomed HH the Emir and the accompanying delegation and thanked him for his replying the invitation to visit the Republic of South Africa, expressing his aspiration to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

