Disney On Ice Returns to South Africa with the Wonderful World of Disney on Ice

20 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Disney On Ice soon returns to South Africa with The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice! Families are invited to celebrate magic, spirit, and fun as an extraordinary lineup of Disney stories come to life in Johannesburg, Cape Town and, for the very first time, Durban! Presented by Fe LD Entertainment Inc and leading local promoter, Showtime Management, The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice opens on Friday, 30 June 2017 at the Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg and runs until Sunday, 09 July 2017. The production then moves to Durban's ICC from Thursday, 13 July to Sunday, 16 July and then to GrandWest, Cape Town from Wednesday, 19 July to Sunday, 23 July 2017.

Chicago, IL

