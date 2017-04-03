DA opens assault and incitement charg...

DA opens assault and incitement charges against Durban Mayor

Read more: Iol.co.za

THE Democratic Alliance has opened assault and incitement of violence against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and Thanduxolo Sabelo, the KwaZulu-Natal secretary of the ANC Youth League following the attack of a DA supporter during #AntiZumaMarches in Durban on Friday. Sixty-year-old DA supporter Robert Lemon was manhandled by youth league protesters in North Beach, Durban.

Chicago, IL

