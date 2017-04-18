CPF members sentenced to 120 years fo...

CPF members sentenced to 120 years for murder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

Eight members of the Siyabuswa Community Policing Forum , including a ward councillor, were each sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for murdering a suspected nyaope addict by beating him to death. The eight denied any involvement in the killing of Mbo Buti Mahlangu, but several witnesses on the scene told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that they saw the eight hitting him for several hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' 20 hr Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC