CPF members sentenced to 120 years for murder
Eight members of the Siyabuswa Community Policing Forum , including a ward councillor, were each sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for murdering a suspected nyaope addict by beating him to death. The eight denied any involvement in the killing of Mbo Buti Mahlangu, but several witnesses on the scene told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that they saw the eight hitting him for several hours.
