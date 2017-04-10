Court finds ANC's Jacobs not guilty of colleague's assault
The ANC's Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs has been found not guilty of assaulting his policy co-ordinator Wesley Seale. Jacobs had asked the Cape Town Magistrates' Court to discharge him, arguing that the State "had no basis" to convict him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
