Court finds ANC's Jacobs not guilty o...

Court finds ANC's Jacobs not guilty of colleague's assault

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The ANC's Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs has been found not guilty of assaulting his policy co-ordinator Wesley Seale. Jacobs had asked the Cape Town Magistrates' Court to discharge him, arguing that the State "had no basis" to convict him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Wed Matt9969 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC