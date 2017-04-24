.com | Ex-top cop Lamoer, co-accused plead not guilty

.com | Ex-top cop Lamoer, co-accused ...

Ex-top cop Lamoer, co-accused plead not guilty

12 hrs ago

Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer arrives at the High Court for what is expected to be the start of his corruption trial. Cape Town - Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused on Monday pleaded not guilty to all 109 charges at the start of their trial.

