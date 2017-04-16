.com | Easter weekend fires in Cape Town leaves 2 dead and hundreds displaced
Cape Town One person was killed, 100 homes destroyed and 300 people displaced by a fire in Mandela Park, Hout Bay, on Sunday, the City of Cape Town said. This following fires in city on Saturday in which one person died, 100 homes were destroyed and 200 people were left homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 12
|Matt9969
|3
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC