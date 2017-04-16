.com | Easter weekend fires in Cape Town leaves 2 dead and hundreds displaced

.com | Easter weekend fires in Cape T...

Easter weekend fires in Cape Town leaves 2 dead and hundreds displaced

Cape Town One person was killed, 100 homes destroyed and 300 people displaced by a fire in Mandela Park, Hout Bay, on Sunday, the City of Cape Town said. This following fires in city on Saturday in which one person died, 100 homes were destroyed and 200 people were left homeless.

Chicago, IL

