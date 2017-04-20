.com | Cape Town cop killed by shot fired by colleague
Cape Town A Cape Town police officer was killed after his colleague apparently discharged his firearm while cleaning it, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said on Thursday. The officer was hit in the chest on Wednesday night and died on the scene, according to Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini.
