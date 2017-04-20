.com | Cape Town cop killed by shot f...

.com | Cape Town cop killed by shot fired by colleague

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: News24

Cape Town A Cape Town police officer was killed after his colleague apparently discharged his firearm while cleaning it, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said on Thursday. The officer was hit in the chest on Wednesday night and died on the scene, according to Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' 6 hr Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC