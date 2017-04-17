.com | Baby killed in shack fire in Strand

.com | Baby killed in shack fire in S...

An infant has been killed in a fire in an informal settlement in Strand, a city fire and rescue spokesperson said. City fire and rescue services responded to the emergency in Pholile Street, Lwandle Strand at approximately 18:00 on Monday, spokesperson Tracey Whittaker said.

