.com | #AfriTravel: Here's what a R34m Mozambique island adventure entails

In the ever-changing world of today, filled with heart-stopping and jaw-dropping moments that easily make you want to take the first flight out of your current woes, is it possible to travel far enough off the beaten track for the 'real world' to fade into oblivion? Is it possible to reshuffle life as a whole - no side political pun intended. Think about it, how would you actually feel if you were to invest in a space that allows you to breath in an entirely different kind of lifestyle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.