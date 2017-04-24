Chinese doctors bring light to Africa...

Chinese doctors bring light to African patients

Every now and then, Liu Hua, 54, thinks of her little friend Nshimirimana Thierry in Burundi, east Africa, a once cataract-blinded boy who gained vision thanks to Liu's surgery last year. "I'll never forget his pure smile when the bandages came off," said Liu, an eye doctor from northeast China's Liaoning Province.

