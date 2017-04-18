Capacity crowd at Ellis Park for UCKG...

Capacity crowd at Ellis Park for UCKG's Good Friday service, prays for South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bizcommunity

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God once again hosted one of the largest Good Friday services in South Africa, filling the Ellis Park Stadium to capacity with overflow crowds in the adjacent precinct. Almost 90,000 Church members and their guests gathered for the annual event to have their lives restored through the resurrection of Jesus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 12 Matt9969 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC