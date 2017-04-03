Burned body of 29-year-old woman found

The burned body of an identified woman was found near a crche in Seeisoville, Maokeng in Kroonstad, provincial police said on Wednesday. Maokeng police were notified of an unidentified African female's body after a passer-by at around 7.15am on Tuesday, saw what seemed to be a body laying in burned grass near a crche in Seeisoville.

Chicago, IL

