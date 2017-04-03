Blaming South Africa Coal Cuts on Green Power Is `Misdirected' an hour ago

Blaming the early closure of some South African coal-fired electricity plants and subsequent job cuts on renewables is "misdirected" because generation from the fuel far outpaces clean-power supply, a former National Planning Commission member said. Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. , which burns coal for 90 percent of its electricity, has stalled on signing government-brokered deals to buy renewables from independents, saying it's expensive and not always available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.