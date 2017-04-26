Axe-murder accused former Perth stude...

Axe-murder accused former Perth student taken to crime scene

The Age

A former Perth student on trial for allegedly murdering his father, mother and brother with an axe has returned under escort to the scene of the killings. Henri van Breda, along with the judge and lawyers in his trial, has inspected the home in Stellenbosch where the murders of Martin van Breda, his wife, Teresa, and their eldest son, Rudi, occurred in January 2015.

