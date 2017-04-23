Aspen shares drops after Europe hike

Aspen shares drops after Europe hike

14 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Shares in Aspen Pharmacare fell 2.5 percent on Tuesday following a British newspaper report accusing the African company of withholding drugs to try to drive up prices in European markets. Citing leaked internal emails, The Times newspaper reported staff at Aspen discussed destroying supplies of life-saving cancer medicines during a price dispute with the Spanish health service in 2014.

Chicago, IL

