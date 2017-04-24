As number of adoptions drops, many US...

As number of adoptions drops, many US agencies face strains

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

This April 15, 2017 photo provided by the family shows the four children of Josh and Laura Beth Christian in their hometown of Greenville, S.C.. From left are Emme Sue, 8; Tula, 4; Lola, 6, and Camden, 11. Tula and Lola were adopted from Uganda in 2017, although the process was delayed after the U.S. State Department shut down European Adoption Consultants, the adoption agency that the Christians had been using.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,560 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC