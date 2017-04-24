As number of adoptions drops, many US agencies face strains
This April 15, 2017 photo provided by the family shows the four children of Josh and Laura Beth Christian in their hometown of Greenville, S.C.. From left are Emme Sue, 8; Tula, 4; Lola, 6, and Camden, 11. Tula and Lola were adopted from Uganda in 2017, although the process was delayed after the U.S. State Department shut down European Adoption Consultants, the adoption agency that the Christians had been using.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr 20
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC