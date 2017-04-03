Armed robbers arrested after shoot-out with cops

A police officer and an alleged armed robber were wounded, and five armed robbers were arrested after a shoot-out with police in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Friday afternoon, Western Cape police said. Shortly after seven armed men perpetrated a business robbery at a shop in Harare in Khayelitsha, five of them were apprehended and two firearms were seized when vigilant members of the Maitland flying squad were quick to reacted on an alert of the getaway vehicle, Lt-Col Andr Traut said.

