ArcelorMittal South Africa Plans to Raise $250 Million in Debt
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. is in talks to borrow 3.5 billion rand as part of a capital raising plan, the country's biggest steelmaker said on Thursday. The company didn't specify what the funds would be used for, but has said previously it wants to refurbish existing facilities including its Saldhana works in the Western Cape, and that an environmental clean-up will require investment.
