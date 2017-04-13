Anglo American is to sell thermal coal operations in South Africa $164m
FTSE 100 miner Anglo American is to sell its Eskom-tied thermal coal operations in South Africa to Seriti Resources Holdings Proprietary, a company majority owned by historically disadvantaged South Africans, for 2.3bn rand . The assets include the New Vaal, New Denmark and Kriel collieries, as well as four closed collieries, with the sale resulting in Seriti becoming the second largest provider of thermal coal to Eskom, a public electricity utility, supplying almost a quarter of Eskom's current annual coal requirements.
