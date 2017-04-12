ANCYL won't say sorry for heckling

ANCYL won't say sorry for heckling

The ANC Youth League was not in a hurry on Friday to apologise by Saturday's deadline for disruptions at Sunday's memorial service for Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada. Rather than trying to meet the demand by the Active Citizens' Movement demand to do so by 4pm on Saturday or face being charged with contempt of court, the league said it would call for a meeting with them to "discuss challenges".

