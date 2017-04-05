ANC Rallies behind South Africa's Zuma

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma waits to address a rally of the ruling African National Congress in Port Elizabeth, South Africa April 16, 2016. The African National Congress's National Working Committee decision to back South African President Jacob Zuma in the face of his widely unpopular cabinet reshuffle makes it unlikely that there will be sufficient ANC defections for a no-confidence measure to pass the National Assembly.

